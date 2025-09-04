RU RU ES ES FR FR
"People are threatening to kill me" - Kaizer Chiefs striker Wandile Duba speaks out about fan threats

Extremely inappropriate behavior from fans.
The young "Amakhosi" striker opened up about the challenges of being a well-known player and what he has faced since making his debut.

Details: In an interview with FARPost, 21-year-old Kaizer Chiefs forward Wandile Duba revealed the messages he's received from fans, including insults and even death threats:

"Criticism is part of the job. If you do well, they talk; if you do badly, they still talk. So I just have to focus on what I do best. It doesn't affect me, but when people threaten to kill me in their comments—and in the last game [against Golden Arrows] I wasn't in the right state of mind, so I didn't even come on—I do feel it.

Things like that don't really get me down, so I usually just talk to my brother, and he always guides me. Sometimes I want to respond when I get a negative comment or hear abuse," Duba admitted.

The young forward has become a key figure in the Chiefs' attack this Betway Premier League season, with the coaching staff led by Nasreddine Nabi showing complete faith in his potential.

Last season, the 21-year-old played a crucial role in helping the Chiefs end a ten-year trophy drought, securing the 2025 Nedbank Cup with a 2-1 victory over rivals Orlando Pirates in May. Duba made 25 appearances across all competitions last season, scoring five goals and providing three assists.

