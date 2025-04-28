Pedro Troglio Shocks Market by Choosing Banfield Amid Gimnasia Crisis

Pedro Troglio has been officially confirmed as the new manager of Banfield, in a move that shook up the Argentine coaching market, according to Infocielo. The decision comes at a crucial time, as Troglio had been the top candidate to take over at Gimnasia if Diego Flores were to leave.

Banfield, struggling after the resignation of Ariel Broggi, moved quickly. Per reports from Infocielo, sporting director Mariano Andújar contacted Troglio after Israel Damonte turned down the offer, and swiftly secured his agreement. With Banfield languishing near the bottom of the overall standings and facing relegation threats, the club is banking on the former Gimnasia coach to spark a turnaround.

Meanwhile, Flores' situation at Gimnasia remains unstable. In recent weeks, hopes for Troglio's return had grown among fans, especially after the coach publicly admitted he would be open to starting a new cycle with the club. However, Banfield acted decisively, leaving a bitter sense of disappointment within Gimnasia's supporters.

Argentine football, where 13 out of 30 top-division clubs have already changed managers this season, continues to witness chaotic movements in a competition where urgency often outweighs stability.