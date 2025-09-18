Pedro Sarabia Emerges as Leading Candidate for Cerro Porteño Job

According to Paraguayan media, Cerro Porteño has already identified its top choice to replace Diego Martínez. The club’s leadership is leaning toward a coach with deep knowledge of Paraguayan football, and Pedro Sarabia has quickly become the frontrunner.

Martínez, the Argentine manager, was dismissed after just nine months in charge, following a series of disappointing results. In an official statement, the club thanked him and his staff “for their work, commitment and dedication from day one.” For now, Jorge Achucarro will serve as interim coach when the team faces Sportivo Ameliano on Saturday.

Sarabia, a former Cerro player, has strong ties to the club but has never managed the side. He is currently in charge of Nacional, a team competing for the title, which poses a challenge for negotiations. “We are looking for a coach who knows Paraguayan football well,” vice president Miguel Carrizosa explained, outlining the board’s criteria.

The vacancy comes at a delicate moment in the season, with Cerro Porteño still aiming to contend for silverware. Securing a new head coach swiftly will be crucial to stabilizing the squad and maintaining momentum in the league race.