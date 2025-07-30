RU RU ES ES FR FR
Pedro Pablo Perlaza Joins Liga de Portoviejo in Surprise Move to Ecuador’s Second Division

Football news Today, 22:55
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Pedro Pablo Perlaza has made an unexpected move after a brief free agency spell. Following his departure from Mushuc Runa, the Ecuadorian right-back was linked with top-tier clubs like Emelec, Liga de Quito, and Orense. However, as Bolavip reports, he has signed with Liga de Portoviejo, a team currently competing in Ecuador’s Segunda Categoría.

The decision is surprising given Perlaza’s recent career at the top level and previous national team appearances. At 24, he returns to a club where he played in 2016 before rising to prominence with Delfín, winning the LigaPro title in 2019. He also lifted trophies with Liga de Quito and Aucas and featured for Independiente del Valle and Barcelona SC.

Liga de Portoviejo is assembling an experienced squad to push for promotion in Manabí. Alongside Perlaza, the club has also signed seasoned players like ‘Cuco’ Angulo and Guillermo Rendón, signaling their intent to climb back into Ecuador’s football elite.

