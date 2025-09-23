Peñarol’s Interest in Cortés Could Bring Colo Colo a Windfall

Brayan Cortés has quickly become one of Peñarol’s standout performers since joining on loan from Colo Colo, according to AlAireLibre.cl. The Chilean goalkeeper, who secured the starting spot as soon as he arrived in Montevideo, has settled in seamlessly and is earning recognition for his decisive performances.

Club director Jorge Nirenberg praised both Cortés’s integration and his impact between the posts. “He fit in very well, as if he had been here for years. He’s had several matches with key saves, the kind that looked like certain goals and he managed to stop them,” Nirenberg told the outlet.

Cortés’s form has fueled talks within Peñarol about making his move permanent. “If Brayan keeps up this level, the option to buy becomes more realistic. Of course, the financial side will also play its part when the time comes,” the official noted.

For Colo Colo, a permanent transfer would mean a significant financial boost. The Uruguayan club would need to pay about $1.4 million to secure the goalkeeper, money that would help stabilize the Chilean side’s strained finances in 2025.

For now, Cortés continues to earn plaudits in Montevideo, where fans value his reliability and character. His future could soon be decided, with implications not only for Peñarol’s long-term plans but also for Colo Colo’s balance sheets.