RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Peñarol’s Interest in Cortés Could Bring Colo Colo a Windfall

Peñarol’s Interest in Cortés Could Bring Colo Colo a Windfall

Football news Today, 23:05
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Peñarol’s Interest in Cortés Could Bring Colo Colo a Windfall Peñarol’s Interest in Cortés Could Bring Colo Colo a Windfall

Brayan Cortés has quickly become one of Peñarol’s standout performers since joining on loan from Colo Colo, according to AlAireLibre.cl. The Chilean goalkeeper, who secured the starting spot as soon as he arrived in Montevideo, has settled in seamlessly and is earning recognition for his decisive performances.

Club director Jorge Nirenberg praised both Cortés’s integration and his impact between the posts. “He fit in very well, as if he had been here for years. He’s had several matches with key saves, the kind that looked like certain goals and he managed to stop them,” Nirenberg told the outlet.

Cortés’s form has fueled talks within Peñarol about making his move permanent. “If Brayan keeps up this level, the option to buy becomes more realistic. Of course, the financial side will also play its part when the time comes,” the official noted.

For Colo Colo, a permanent transfer would mean a significant financial boost. The Uruguayan club would need to pay about $1.4 million to secure the goalkeeper, money that would help stabilize the Chilean side’s strained finances in 2025.

For now, Cortés continues to earn plaudits in Montevideo, where fans value his reliability and character. His future could soon be decided, with implications not only for Peñarol’s long-term plans but also for Colo Colo’s balance sheets.

Related teams and leagues
Club Atletico Penarol Club Atletico Penarol Schedule Club Atletico Penarol News Club Atletico Penarol Transfers
Colo Colo Colo Colo Schedule Colo Colo News Colo Colo Transfers
Related Team News
Arturo Vidal at the equestrian club Lifestyle Today, 09:05 Taking a break from football. Arturo Vidal visits a horse club and watches the races
Arturo Vidal and Ousmane Dembele in Barcelona Lifestyle Today, 05:08 “Deserved”: Arturo Vidal congratulates Ousmane Dembélé on winning the Ballon d'Or
Arturo Vidal joins the Chilean national team Lifestyle 19 sep 2025, 08:02 Arturo Vidal shows how he relaxes with friends and flies a kite
Arturo Vidal plays for Colo-Colo Lifestyle 18 sep 2025, 06:55 On vacation. Arturo Vidal attends close friend's birthday celebration
Arturo Vidal in the match against Universidad de Chile Football news 17 sep 2025, 07:44 Preparing for upcoming matches. Arturo Vidal shares new training photo with Colo-Colo
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores