Peñarol President Fires Back at Bergessio, Citing Florentino Pérez as Example

According to FútbolUy, Peñarol president Ignacio Ruglio has pushed back against criticism from Nacional and former striker Gonzalo Bergessio, defending his approach and drawing a parallel with Real Madrid chief Florentino Pérez. Ruglio described Nacional’s complaints about referees as “laughable” and said he would closely monitor any pressure placed on the referee committee.

“It’s amusing to hear Nacional, who are usually the ones most favored, complain about referees. I hope the officials don’t give in to that pressure,” he said on Sport 890. He acknowledged that Peñarol also lodges complaints when necessary, arguing that such tactics are part of the sport’s political dynamic.

Responding to corruption allegations from former director Bernardo Loffler, Ruglio dismissed them as “nonsense” and suggested they were tied to an early election campaign. “It was too serious to let slide. We’ll take action,” he warned.

Asked about Bergessio, who branded him a “crybaby,” Ruglio shrugged it off: “He’s a Nacional fan, and that’s fine. I’ll always defend my club tooth and nail.” He then referenced Spain’s football politics: “Florentino Pérez is often called a crybaby because he defends Real Madrid in every situation. When our complaints bother others, they try to undermine them by calling it whining. That’s natural.”

His remarks reignited the fiery rivalry between Uruguay’s two giants, where disputes off the pitch can be as heated as those on it.