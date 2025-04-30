RU RU ES ES FR FR
Payet Extends Vasco Contract Amid Injury and Off-Field Controversy

Payet Extends Vasco Contract Amid Injury and Off-Field Controversy

Football news Today, 19:15
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Dimitri Payet will remain with Vasco da Gama until at least July 31, according to Jogada 10. The French midfielder’s original contract, set to expire on May 5 due to passport-related conditions, has now been formally extended under a prior agreement between player and club.

Payet signed with Vasco in August 2023 and had always intended to stay through July. However, his 2025 campaign has been plagued by setbacks, including a left knee injury that currently keeps him sidelined, with no return date confirmed.

Off the field, the 38-year-old is facing a police investigation after allegations of physical, moral, psychological, and sexual violence were made by Brazilian lawyer Larissa Ferrari, with whom he allegedly had an extramarital affair. Payet has denied all accusations.

Despite limited playing time—only 17 appearances this year, four as a starter—Payet has made an impact with three assists and three secondary assists, averaging one goal involvement every 99.3 minutes. Since joining Vasco, he has scored seven goals and provided ten assists in 75 appearances.

At the beginning of the year, Vasco explored the possibility of extending his contract through the end of the season. Those talks have since cooled, and current indications suggest he will depart after July unless terms are revisited.

Related teams and leagues
Vasco da Gama
