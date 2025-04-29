Patito Rodríguez Shines in Bolivia and Dreams of a Return to Independiente

After a long international career, Patricio "Patito" Rodríguez has found stability in Bolivia, enjoying the final years of his professional journey. According to Cadena 3, the former Independiente standout now plays for Bolívar, following a previous stint with Jorge Wilstermann.



The skillful midfielder, who made his first-team debut for Independiente in 2008, fondly recalled his early years at the club and left the door open for a future return. "They never called me to come back, but it would be the cherry on top to end my career where it all started," he stated, noting that family considerations would influence his decision.



Rodríguez, who recorded 105 appearances and 10 goals for Independiente, praised the club’s recent progress and emphasized the importance of results to consolidate any footballing project. During his time at the club, he won the 2010 Copa Sudamericana and created lasting memories, including a goal in a clásico against Racing.



Now 31 years old, Rodríguez embraces a fulfilling phase in El Alto while contemplating his post-football future after stops at Santos, Estudiantes, Johor, AEK Athens, Newcastle Jets, and Moreirense.