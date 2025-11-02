Patience has run out! Wolverhampton sack Vítor Pereira
Another sacking in the Premier League
Football news Today, 06:46Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
The Wolves have been left without a head coach after a 0-3 defeat to Fulham.
Details: According to Ben Jacobs, Wolverhampton's management has decided to dismiss Vítor Pereira following a string of poor results.
Under the Portuguese coach, the team failed to secure a single victory in this Premier League season, which became the decisive factor for his dismissal.
Reminder: Earlier, media reports suggested that Wolverhampton was set to appoint Erik ten Hag.