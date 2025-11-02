Patience has run out! Wolverhampton sack Vítor Pereira

Another sacking in the Premier League

Steven Perez

The Wolves have been left without a head coach after a 0-3 defeat to Fulham.

Details: According to Ben Jacobs, Wolverhampton's management has decided to dismiss Vítor Pereira following a string of poor results.

Under the Portuguese coach, the team failed to secure a single victory in this Premier League season, which became the decisive factor for his dismissal.

Exclusive: Vítor Pereira has been sacked by Wolves. pic.twitter.com/1r9DT1bPJH — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) November 2, 2025

Reminder: Earlier, media reports suggested that Wolverhampton was set to appoint Erik ten Hag.