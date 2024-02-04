Paris Saint-Germain has found a replacement for Mbappé. They targeted Milan's Portuguese striker

As reported yesterday, the transfer saga involving Kylian Mbappé has concluded, and the Frenchman has decided to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer to join Real Madrid.

Next week, the French athlete plans to officially announce his intention to leave the Parisian club. Although Mbappé has not directly informed PSG, he has already confirmed his choice.

As a result, Parisians are transitioning to Plan B, and according to Matteo Moretto from Relevo, the French champions have started looking for potential replacements for Mbappé on the market.

Currently, the favorite for PSG is Milan forward and Portuguese national team player Rafael Leão. During the last transfer window, he was already linked to a move to the French capital.

According to Transfermarkt data, the player's contract is currently valued at €90 million, but if PSG is determined to acquire the player, the Italians may demand a larger sum.

Rafael Leão is a product of the Portuguese Sporting academy. He previously played in Ligue 1 when, in 2018, he joined Lille, but Milan bought him out for €29.5 million after just one year.

In the current season, the forward has played 27 matches for AC Milan, scoring six goals and providing as many assists.