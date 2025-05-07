Palmeiras Fined by CONMEBOL for Racist Gestures Toward Cerro Porteño Fans

CONMEBOL has officially sanctioned Brazilian club Palmeiras following racist gestures made by a fan during their Copa Libertadores home match against Cerro Porteño. According to the confederation’s official website, the incident—captured on video at Allianz Parque—involved a Palmeiras supporter making discriminatory gestures toward Paraguayan fans, prompting a disciplinary investigation.

Palmeiras has been fined $50,000 for breaching Article 15.2 of the Disciplinary Code. The fine will be automatically deducted from the club’s earnings from broadcasting and sponsorship rights. Additionally, the club is required to launch anti-racism initiatives at all future home matches and promote such messages via its official social media channels.

CONMEBOL further warned that repeated incidents could lead to harsher penalties, including playing behind closed doors or closing sections of the stadium. Brazilian media report that Palmeiras has already identified the offending supporter and intends to pass the full cost of the fine onto him.