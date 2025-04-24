Palmeiras Dominant at Home Against Bolívar in Copa Libertadores History

The Copa Libertadores rivalry between Palmeiras and Bolívar reflects the clash of two very different footballing worlds: the tactical and financial strength of a Brazilian giant against the high-altitude advantage of Bolivia’s most historic club. In six meetings between the sides, Palmeiras leads the head-to-head with four wins to Bolívar’s two, with no draws on record.

Palmeiras has been flawless at home, winning all three matches in São Paulo without conceding a goal. Their most emphatic result came in the 2020 group stage, a resounding 5-0 win at Allianz Parque that underscored their dominance on Brazilian soil.

Bolívar, however, has made their altitude count. Playing at 3,600 meters in La Paz, the Bolivian side secured two important home wins. The only away win for Palmeiras in the series also came in 2020, a 2-1 triumph in La Paz that showed the Verdão’s resilience in difficult conditions.

The overall goal tally heavily favors the Brazilians, with Palmeiras scoring 15 and conceding just five. Despite the occasional setback at altitude, Palmeiras has consistently controlled this fixture, thanks to their balanced squads and international experience. Bolívar’s altitude remains a potent weapon, but history shows that Palmeiras, particularly at home, have the upper hand.