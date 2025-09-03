Palmeiras Covers Andreas Pereira Signing With Profits From Academy Alumni Sales

Palmeiras has already recouped most of the money spent on Andreas Pereira thanks to transfer income from former academy players, UOL reported. The São Paulo club paid €10 million ($10.9 million) to Fulham for the midfielder, but received R$53.2 million from deals involving players no longer in its squad.

Defender Gustavo Mancha, a Copa São Paulo champion in 2023, was sold by Fortaleza to Olympiacos for €4.5 million. Palmeiras, which held 30 percent of his rights, collected R$8.4 million.

Forward Kevin, who came through Palmeiras’ youth ranks and was with Shakhtar Donetsk, joined Fulham in a €40 million deal plus bonuses. The Brazilian club pocketed €2.8 million (R$17.8 million) through a resale clause and another €800,000 (R$5.1 million) via FIFA’s solidarity mechanism.

The list also includes striker Wesley, transferred by Internacional to Al-Rayyan in Qatar for €10 million, with Palmeiras retaining 50 percent of the fee and banking R$18.9 million. Additionally, right back Kauã Moraes moved from Athletico-PR to Cruzeiro for R$10 million, netting R$3 million for Palmeiras.

Youth coordinator João Paulo Sampaio noted that Palmeiras has a “savings account” of 142 former academy players still active worldwide in whose rights the club retains a stake. This strategy provides steady revenue streams, which in this case helped offset the cost of bringing in Andreas Pereira.