Palestine to Base National Team in Chile to Keep World Cup Dream Alive

The Palestinian national football team will relocate its operations to Chile, Lateral reported. The move aims to safeguard the team’s future amid the impossibility of developing the sport at home due to the ongoing conflict. Head coach Ehab Abu Jazar, born in Gaza, said Chile was chosen for hosting the world’s largest Palestinian community outside the Arab world, estimated at 500,000 people.

🇵🇸 La federación de Palestina anunció que trasladará la base de operaciones de su seleccionado a Chile, ante la imposibilidad de desarrollar actividades deportivas en su país luego de la invasión de Israel.



Por @Fglamas

Abu Jazar revealed plans to establish a permanent training center with the support of Club Deportivo Palestino, founded in 1920 by immigrants and a cultural symbol in Chile. The project will also include a youth academy to recruit and develop talent from both Chile and abroad, with the 2030 World Cup as the ultimate target.

The devastation of sports infrastructure in Palestine, coupled with the deaths of around 700 athletes since 2023, forced the search for an overseas base. The team has not played at home since 2019, and with the escalation of hostilities, organized competitions in the country have virtually ceased.

Palestine’s connection with Chile dates back to the 19th century and deepened after the 1948 Nakba. Today, the community has strong representation in politics and business, while Club Deportivo Palestino actively promotes Palestinian identity and solidarity through football.

On the pitch, Palestine reached the round of 16 in the 2023 Asian Cup and narrowly missed a World Cup 2026 playoff berth. The move to Chile now serves as a strategic step to build a solid foundation toward qualifying for 2030.