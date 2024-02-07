RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Owen, Ozil, Ronaldinho, and others. Another tournament with top footballers will be held this summer

Owen, Ozil, Ronaldinho, and others. Another tournament with top footballers will be held this summer

Football news Today, 10:05
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Owen, Ozil, Ronaldinho, and others. Another tournament with top footballers will be held this summer Photo: https://twitter.com/10Ronaldinho

In the summer of 2024, a tournament for footballers aged over 35 will take place in England, as reported by the Daily Mail.

It has been revealed that this will be a new World Championship. The event is being organized by the Elite Players Group (EPG) – a consortium of former high-level footballers and sports businessmen who joined forces last year. The tournament will be named the EPG Cup.

Eight national teams will participate in the competition: England, Argentina, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Uruguay. All of these teams have previously won the FIFA World Cup. It is reported that the tournament aims to take place in early June. Seven matches will be played over the course of one week at a single stadium in England. The exact location is yet to be confirmed, but EPG has already held discussions with some Premier League clubs.

Furthermore, the captains of each country are the founders of EPG. Steve McManaman will lead the England team, while other captains include Esteban Cambiasso (Argentina), Emerson (Brazil), Christian Karembeu (France), Kevin Kuranyi (Germany), Marco Materazzi (Italy), Michel Salgado (Spain), and Diego Lugano (Uruguay).

It is worth noting that the following players have already given their preliminary agreement to participate in the tournament: Michael Owen, Kaka, Ronaldinho, Rivaldo, Fabio Cannavaro, Cafu, Roberto Carlos, Thierry Henry, and Marcel Desailly.

Certain rules of the tournament are already known. Matches will be played in the conventional "11-a-side" format, but the duration of the game will be reduced from 90 to 70 minutes.

Popular news
Dani Alves has given a statement in a sexual assault allegation. Here is his full declaration Football news Today, 17:56 Dani Alves has given a statement in a sexual assault allegation. Here is his full declaration
The African Cup of Nations. The finalists of the tournament have been determined Football news Today, 17:17 The African Cup of Nations. The finalists of the tournament have been determined
Chelsea effortlessly advanced to the next round of the FA Cup after a convincing victory Football news Today, 16:54 Chelsea effortlessly advanced to the next round of the FA Cup after a convincing victory
Barcelona is engaged in litigation with a Russian club over the transfer of a Brazilian footballer Football news Today, 16:41 Barcelona is engaged in litigation with a Russian club over the transfer of a Brazilian footballer
VIDEO. One of the strangest goals in football history was scored in the match Niger vs Morocco Football news Today, 15:46 VIDEO. One of the strangest goals in football history was scored in the match Niger vs Morocco
One of the greatest golfers in history will participate in the tournament taking place next week Golf News Today, 14:27 One of the greatest golfers in history will participate in the tournament taking place next week
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:17 The African Cup of Nations. The finalists of the tournament have been determined Football news Today, 17:08 AFCON and Asian Cup final pairing decided, Chelsea wants Michel Sanchez. Daily Digest for February 7 Football news Today, 17:03 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 16:58 Elephants are stronger than Leopards. Ivory Coast emerged as the second finalist of the AFCON Football news Today, 16:54 Chelsea effortlessly advanced to the next round of the FA Cup after a convincing victory Football news Today, 16:41 Barcelona is engaged in litigation with a Russian club over the transfer of a Brazilian footballer Football news Today, 15:46 VIDEO. One of the strangest goals in football history was scored in the match Niger vs Morocco Football news Today, 15:44 The pivotal forward of Girona participated in a training session ahead of the matches against Real Football news Today, 15:28 Barcelona is anticipating significant squad changes in the summer Boxing News Today, 15:28 PHOTO: The legendary Tyson met with Holyfield, the man whose ear he famously bit off
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Philadelphia 76ers vs Golden State Warriors prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024 Basketball Today Miami Heat vs San Antonio Spurs prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024 Basketball Today Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024 Basketball 08 feb 2024 Anadolu Efes vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction and betting tips February 8, 2024 Hockey 08 feb 2024 Finland vs Switzerland prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024 Football 08 feb 2024 Antalyaspor vs Besiktas prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024 Hockey 08 feb 2024 Czech Republic vs Sweden prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024 Football 08 feb 2024 Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024 Basketball 08 feb 2024 Valencia vs. Olympiacos prediction and betting tips February 8, 2024 Basketball 08 feb 2024 Olimpia Milano vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips February 8, 2024