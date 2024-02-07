Owen, Ozil, Ronaldinho, and others. Another tournament with top footballers will be held this summer

In the summer of 2024, a tournament for footballers aged over 35 will take place in England, as reported by the Daily Mail.

It has been revealed that this will be a new World Championship. The event is being organized by the Elite Players Group (EPG) – a consortium of former high-level footballers and sports businessmen who joined forces last year. The tournament will be named the EPG Cup.

Eight national teams will participate in the competition: England, Argentina, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Uruguay. All of these teams have previously won the FIFA World Cup. It is reported that the tournament aims to take place in early June. Seven matches will be played over the course of one week at a single stadium in England. The exact location is yet to be confirmed, but EPG has already held discussions with some Premier League clubs.

Furthermore, the captains of each country are the founders of EPG. Steve McManaman will lead the England team, while other captains include Esteban Cambiasso (Argentina), Emerson (Brazil), Christian Karembeu (France), Kevin Kuranyi (Germany), Marco Materazzi (Italy), Michel Salgado (Spain), and Diego Lugano (Uruguay).

It is worth noting that the following players have already given their preliminary agreement to participate in the tournament: Michael Owen, Kaka, Ronaldinho, Rivaldo, Fabio Cannavaro, Cafu, Roberto Carlos, Thierry Henry, and Marcel Desailly.

Certain rules of the tournament are already known. Matches will be played in the conventional "11-a-side" format, but the duration of the game will be reduced from 90 to 70 minutes.