Over 100 million for the underachievers. Prize money for Premier League teams for the last season

The prize money for each team at the end of the last Premier League season has been revealed.

Manchester City, the champions, received an impressive £176.2 million, setting a record.

The clubs in the relegation zone received over £103 million, surpassing the amounts received by any clubs in the 2015/16 season (when Arsenal received £101 million and Leicester, the champion, received £93 million).

Last year, Southampton from 20th place received £103.6 million, Leeds from 19th received £111 million, and Leicester from 18th received £114 million.

It is worth noting that this includes a centralized revenue system, including payments for television rights.