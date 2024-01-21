The Manchester City outcast may be looking to change clubs. He's set his sights on West Ham

Midfielder of the England national team and outcast of Manchester City, Kalvin Phillips, appears poised to join West Ham on loan to secure more playing time and enhance his chances with the England national team.

According to the Daily Mirror, Phillips is heading to the capital of England to discuss all the details with the "Hammers." With Manchester City, he has featured in just four Premier League matches in the current season. During his tenure with the "Citizens" after transferring from Leeds in the summer of 2022, he has played 31 matches and seeks to increase his playing time, a move that could, in turn, bolster his prospects of making the England national team for the final stages of the European Championship.

Despite the lack of playing time at Manchester City, England's national team manager Gareth Southgate consistently called him up. However, with each instance, it became increasingly challenging for Phillips to meet the manager's expectations. Nevertheless, if Kalvin resumes regular football in the Premier League, it is conceivable that he may venture to Germany in the summer.

As of now, Kalvin Phillips has amassed 31 caps for the England national team, scoring one goal. Given that Southgate has yet to determine his third midfielder alongside Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham, Phillips has an opportunity to secure that position.