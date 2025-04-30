Out of Contract and Out of Spotlight: African Icons Battle Career Lows

During the 2024–2025 season, a number of legendary African football players suffered significant setbacks due to contract disputes and unplanned absences.

Out of Contract and Out of Luck

Georges Mandjeck ــــــ Despite an impressive career, a 36-year-old Cameroonian midfielder — with 51 caps for the Indomitable Lions — failed to secure a club during the last two transfer windows. Notably, he has yet to record a goal or assist for his national team.

Georges Mandjeck, meilleur milieu de terrain des lions indomptables en 2019.🔥🇨🇲 pic.twitter.com/0ugMDHRF0V — L’equipe237 (@LEquipe237) December 16, 2024

A Captain Without a Club

Serge Aurier ــــــــ A same fate is befalling the former captain of the Ivory Coast national team. After playing for elite European teams like Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain, he is currently unemployed and facing an uncertain future.

Mysterious Blacklisting in Marseille

Chancel Mbemba ـــــــ The Congolese defensive mainstay also had difficulties; Olympique de Marseille benched him for indeterminate reasons. Nevertheless, he continued to play for the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), which helped him keep up his form despite the turmoil at the club level.