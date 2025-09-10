Otamendi Confirms He Will Retire from Argentina After 2026 World Cup

Nicolás Otamendi has announced that the 2026 World Cup will be his final tournament with Argentina, according to an interview aired by Telefe. The 37-year-old defender, sent off in the 1-0 loss to Ecuador in Guayaquil in the final South American qualifier, revealed that he plans to retire from international football once the Albiceleste complete their campaign in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

“The World Cup will be my last competition with the national team. Every time I wore this shirt, I tried to give my best,” said the captain, who also reflected on the sacrifices of his early years and the support of his family.

Otamendi recalled the triumph in Qatar 2022 as the highlight of his career, describing the celebrations as unforgettable. He emphasized that Argentina remain motivated heading into 2026: “We want to compete with humility, knowing it’s difficult but not impossible.”

Currently at Benfica, Otamendi has not decided his next move after the World Cup. He confirmed that despite speculation, he has never spoken with Marcelo Gallardo about a possible return to River Plate. “I have one year left on my contract and then I’ll see what happens,” he stated.

With over a decade in the national team and a World Cup winner’s medal, Otamendi will face his final challenge before bringing an end to a historic chapter with Argentina.