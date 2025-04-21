Ortiz Apologizes After Santos' Collapse: "The Team Needs a Deep Overhaul"

Following Santos Laguna’s worst-ever short tournament campaign, head coach Fernando Ortiz addressed the media with a public apology and strong self-criticism. “I feel deeply ashamed of the tournament we had. I’m responsible for the situation,” he stated after a 4–0 home loss to Club Tijuana in the final round of the Clausura 2025. According to Milenio, Ortiz made it clear that he does not intend to resign but admitted the team is in urgent need of change.

Ortiz managed only two wins in 17 matches, leaving Santos in last place with just seven points. Despite the dismal run, he insisted that stepping down is not on his mind. “Right now, resigning is not something I’m considering. But I am convinced the club needs clear, noticeable and profound changes — though those decisions won’t be up to me,” he said.

The coach acknowledged the backing of club executives Aleco and Alejandro Irarragorri, but emphasized the importance of upcoming meetings that will determine whether he stays on and how the roster is rebuilt for the next tournament. “I now have full knowledge of the squad, and I’m realistic: it’s not enough,” Ortiz added.

He also cited the affection shown by fans in Torreón as a major reason for wanting to continue. “The love I get from the people is what’s kept me going. It hurts not being able to give them a reason to celebrate.” Santos ended the campaign with six straight losses, including three at home — a streak not seen since 2015.