Orsi Raises Concerns Over Centenario and Transparency in Uruguayan Soccer

Uruguayan president Yamandú Orsi addressed both the 2030 World Cup project and the domestic football climate, according to FútbolUy. Following a meeting in the United States with FIFA president Gianni Infantino, CONMEBOL head Alejandro Domínguez and Paraguayan president Santiago Peña, Orsi confirmed that FIFA is considering expanding participation. Under the proposal, Uruguay would host not just an opening game but an entire group stage, amounting to six matches at Montevideo’s Estadio Centenario.

Orsi called the talks “very good” and noted Infantino’s belief that the tournament should begin in Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay. Yet he was cautious about financial demands: “He told us he wasn’t here to ask for anything extraordinary. He knows state resources must go to hospitals and schools.”

The most sensitive issue is the Centenario renovation, projected at around $120 million. Orsi questioned the figure, saying construction costs are rarely straightforward and stressing uncertainty over funding sources. He made clear the state “cannot” finance the project, placing responsibility on the Uruguayan Football Association, possibly with involvement from the national sports secretariat and Montevideo’s city government.

Shifting to local issues, Orsi voiced concern about the political atmosphere in Uruguayan soccer. He pointed to disputes over recognition of the Professional League and ongoing battles over broadcast rights. “It may be a matter between private actors, but ultimately it’s the people who pay to watch,” he warned, citing worries about the financial burden on fans.

Calling for greater “transparency,” Orsi said the recurring disputes undermine trust. “You wake up and see that the money isn’t clear. These noises have been around for a while, and at this stage it’s troubling. It’s time to clear the air,” he concluded.