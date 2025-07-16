Orlegi Puts Atlas on the Market, Valued Between $200M and $250M

Atlas FC is officially for sale. On Tuesday, Grupo Orlegi confirmed it has begun the process of transferring ownership of the club, following six years at the helm. According to Azteca Deportes, group president Alejandro Irarragorri announced the move as part of a planned transition aligned with Liga MX efforts to end multi-club ownership. Orlegi will retain only Santos Laguna moving forward.

Sports journalist David Medrano estimated the value of the sale between $200 million and $250 million. The figure is based on the recent sale of Querétaro, which changed hands for $120 million despite lacking infrastructure or major assets. Atlas, by contrast, owns training facilities, a share of Estadio Jalisco, and boasts a far stronger brand.

While Transfermarkt places the current squad’s value at €24.5 million, that doesn’t account for the club’s off-field assets or historical significance. Under Orlegi’s leadership, Atlas ended a 70-year title drought and clinched back-to-back Liga MX titles in the 2021 Apertura and 2022 Clausura.

In recent seasons, however, performance has declined, fan support has waned, and criticism of the front office has grown. Now, as Atlas prepares for a new chapter, the potential sale raises major questions about its next ownership group and long-term direction.