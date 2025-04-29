Orlando Pirates legend urges not to blame players for Champions League exit
Orlando Pirates exited the Champions League at the semifinal stage after a defeat to Pyramids. Fans were left with a sense of disappointment after this setback, but former player and coach Teboho Moloi found a silver lining.
Details: According to Moloi, the reason for the exit was the lack of significant experience in continental tournaments, which this young team is just beginning to acquire. Moreover, this has happened in the club's history before.
Quote: “This is not a train wreck. We cannot blame them. The same thing happened to us in 2006 against Sfaxien when we were inexperienced. All of us on the bench, just like the players, were raw. That's why in the second period, with players like Happy Jele and Andile Jali, we were able to reach the final. All of this shows how much the young 'pirates' squad has grown in this tournament.
Just note how many defenders were closing down Mofokeng every time he was on the ball. Participation in the Champions League has been hugely beneficial for the 'pirates'. They gained invaluable experience. Now they know what to expect, and it was a learning curve. Next time they get the chance, I believe they will reach the final,” Moloi stated.