Orlando Pirates head coach explains why Mabasa was left out of the season opener

Why the player was absent from the first match.
Football news Today, 02:50
Miguel Solomons
Orlando Pirates head coach explains why Mabasa was left out of the season opener Photo: https://x.com/iDiskiTimes

In the opening round of the Betway Championship, Orlando Pirates suffered a surprising 0–1 defeat to Sekhukhune United. After the match, questions arose about Mabasa’s absence, and Abdesslam Ouaddou addressed the issue.

Details: According to the Pirates’ head coach, the striker is in good form and will get his chance. He is fit to play, and his omission from the squad was a deliberate coaching decision.

Quote: “No, as I told you at the previous press conference, Mabasa is available. It’s our choice, but he is ready, and when we call on him, I believe he can step in and deliver the best result for us,” Ouaddou stated.

He added that the squad is deep, and every player will have their chance over the course of the season.

In their next match, Orlando Pirates will face Marumo Gallants on Tuesday, August 12, with kick-off set for 19:30 CAT.

Reminder: The road to Africa’s premier club trophy—the 2025/26 CAF Champions League—has begun. Saturday saw the draw for the first preliminary round, launching a month of intense battles for a coveted spot among the continent’s elite.

