Orlando Pirates decides Macaula's fate: new contract or farewell to the veteran?

Orlando Pirates faces a crucial decision regarding the future of Makhehlene Macaula. The midfielder, who turns 34 this year, is a key player for the "Pirates," but his contract with the club expires at the end of June. The question of whether Macaula will be offered a contract extension is stirring much debate among fans and experts, including club legend Teko Modise.

Macaula joined the Pirates in January 2023, already in his 30s, after leaving AmaZulu. Despite his age, he has become an integral part of the team and has delivered outstanding performances this season. The midfielder has played 39 matches for the club across all competitions, and his experience and leadership qualities have been crucial to the team's success.

However, the club traditionally hesitates to extend contracts with older players, especially if they cannot offer the level of play required for title contention. Recent departures of veterans like Happy Jele, Musa Nyatama, and others serve as examples.

Modise, discussing Macaula's play on the Izinja zeGame podcast, noted that while he may not be a star who dazzles spectators with his play, his absence on the field is strongly felt. "Macaula plays to give back to the 'Pirates' what the club has given him. He doesn't have a flashy game, but he has a presence on the field that cannot be ignored. His role is irreplaceable, and that's a rare thing," Modise stated.

Given that Macaula is approaching a critical age milestone, the question of extending his contract becomes increasingly pressing. As they approach a new season, Orlando Pirates must decide whether to give the veteran a chance to continue his career with the club or focus on youth.

It remains unclear how the club will proceed with Macaula, but one possible factor influencing the decision will be the team's performance in the remaining 10 Premier League matches, as well as the club's overall ambitions for the upcoming season.