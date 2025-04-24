Orlando Pirates legend doesn't consider Mokwena's return a good idea

Very soon, Jose Riveiro will leave his post as head coach of the Orlando Pirates, and discussions are underway about who will succeed him. Among the candidates is former "Pirates" coach Rulani Mokwena, and not everyone thinks this is a good idea.

Details: Club legend Monib Josephs believes that Mokwena left a less than favorable impression during his time at Orlando Pirates, and therefore, this chapter should be considered closed.

Quote: "If we want to bring him back to the Orlando Pirates, no matter how good a coach he is, why should we wear old shoes again? Why return again? As far as I remember, when he was with us, there were many problems, there were tantrums, and our fans were not too happy. Under his leadership, everything was boiling. For me, he left a sour taste in my mouth when he left Orlando Pirates. I love him as a coach, but I understand that he has a lot of ego, and we don't need that right now. In my personal opinion, we don't need ego right now. We need someone who will work with their players, who will understand at what stage of their career they are and will elevate them to a new level," said Josephs on Soccerbeat.

Reminder: Previously, former Orlando Pirates head coach Roger De Sa stated that he expected more from the team in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final.