RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Orlando Pirates legend doesn't consider Mokwena's return a good idea

Orlando Pirates legend doesn't consider Mokwena's return a good idea

Football news Today, 10:36
Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Orlando Pirates legend doesn't consider Mokwena's return a good idea moroccoworldnews.com

Very soon, Jose Riveiro will leave his post as head coach of the Orlando Pirates, and discussions are underway about who will succeed him. Among the candidates is former "Pirates" coach Rulani Mokwena, and not everyone thinks this is a good idea.

Details: Club legend Monib Josephs believes that Mokwena left a less than favorable impression during his time at Orlando Pirates, and therefore, this chapter should be considered closed.

Quote: "If we want to bring him back to the Orlando Pirates, no matter how good a coach he is, why should we wear old shoes again? Why return again? As far as I remember, when he was with us, there were many problems, there were tantrums, and our fans were not too happy. Under his leadership, everything was boiling. For me, he left a sour taste in my mouth when he left Orlando Pirates.

I love him as a coach, but I understand that he has a lot of ego, and we don't need that right now. In my personal opinion, we don't need ego right now. We need someone who will work with their players, who will understand at what stage of their career they are and will elevate them to a new level," said Josephs on Soccerbeat.

Reminder: Previously, former Orlando Pirates head coach Roger De Sa stated that he expected more from the team in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final.

Related teams and leagues
Orlando Pirates
Popular news
Africa U-20 Cup of Nations: schedule, results and standings Football news Today, 07:41 2025 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations: schedule, results and standings
Articles Today, 06:41 Everything you need to know about the 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations: who will play, where and when the matches will take place
20,000 euros in tips: how Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed a great vacation in Greece in 2018 Lifestyle Yesterday, 10:04 Cristiano Ronaldo stuns with tip amount during his holiday in Greece
EXCLUSIVE. Warren Barton: Joelinton will become one of the most valuable players in Newcastle's history Football news Yesterday, 03:08 EXCLUSIVE. Warren Barton: Joelinton will become one of the most effective players in Newcastle's history
Vinicius Junior shares touching video with Fede Valverde's youngest son Lifestyle 22 apr 2025, 04:23 Vinicius Junior shares touching video with Fede Valverde's youngest son
The sweetest: Cristiano Ronaldo's touching birthday wishes for his youngest daughter Lifestyle 18 apr 2025, 07:49 The sweetest: Cristiano Ronaldo's touching birthday wishes for his youngest daughter
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Macarthur FC - : - Melbourne Victory 25 apr 2025, 05:35 A-League Men Australia
Macarthur FC
-
Melbourne Victory
-
05:35
VfB Stuttgart - : - FC Heidenheim 25 apr 2025, 14:30 Bundesliga Germany
VfB Stuttgart
-
FC Heidenheim
-
14:30
Paris Saint-Germain - : - Nice 25 apr 2025, 14:45 Ligue 1 France
Paris Saint-Germain
-
Nice
-
14:45
Brisbane Roar FC - : - Wellington Phoenix 26 apr 2025, 01:00 A-League Men Australia
Brisbane Roar FC
-
Wellington Phoenix
-
01:00
Newcastle Jets - : - Western Sydney Wanderers FC 26 apr 2025, 03:00 A-League Men Australia
Newcastle Jets
-
Western Sydney Wanderers FC
-
03:00
Melbourne City FC - : - Adelaide United 26 apr 2025, 05:35 A-League Men Australia
Melbourne City FC
-
Adelaide United
-
05:35
Chelsea - : - Everton 26 apr 2025, 07:30 English Premier League
Chelsea
-
Everton
-
07:30
Lamontville Golden Arrows - : - AmaZulu 26 apr 2025, 09:00 South African Betway Premiership
Lamontville Golden Arrows
-
AmaZulu
-
09:00
Kaizer Chiefs - : - Marumo Gallants 26 apr 2025, 09:00 South African Betway Premiership
Kaizer Chiefs
-
Marumo Gallants
-
09:00
Polokwane City - : - SuperSport United 26 apr 2025, 09:00 South African Betway Premiership
Polokwane City
-
SuperSport United
-
09:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 22:35 Alajuelense Fined Heavily After National Classic for Repeated Offenses and Misconduct Football news Today, 22:29 Costa Rican Football Rocked as Santos Deemed Technically Bankrupt by Fedefútbol Football news Today, 22:20 MLS Clubs Eye Jamie Vardy After Leicester Farewell Amid Retirement Concerns Football news Today, 21:35 FIFA Sets Tentative Date and Venue for América vs LAFC Despite Ongoing TAS Ruling on León Football news Today, 21:18 São Paulo Working on Deal With Lazio to Keep Marcos Antônio Past June Football news Today, 21:05 Gallardo Nears Final Lineup as River Gears Up for Superclásico Clash Football news Today, 20:34 Peru Set to Appoint World Cup Veteran as Next Head Coach Football news Today, 20:15 PSG Acquires Miramar Misiones in Strategic Sports Alliance Football news Today, 19:50 Sporting Cristal Handed Tough Sanction Over Racist Incidents in Liga 1 Football news Today, 19:43 Chucky Lozano Breaks Silence Over Mexico Snub and Eyes National Team Return
Sport Predictions
Tennis 25 apr 2025 Emma Raducanu vs Marta Kostyuk prediction and betting tips - April 25, 2025 Football 26 apr 2025 Brisbane Roar vs Wellington Phoenix prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 26, 2025 Football 26 apr 2025 Newcastle Jets vs Sydney Wanderers prediction: can the visitors secure three points? Football 26 apr 2025 Melbourne City vs Adelaide United: can Adelaide secure an A-League playoff spot? Football 26 apr 2025 QPR vs Burnley prediction, H2H and probable lineups — April 26, 2025 Football 26 apr 2025 Golden Arrows vs AmaZulu prediction, H2H and probable lineups – April 26, 2025 Football 26 apr 2025 Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund prediction: are we in for a goal fest? Football 26 apr 2025 Holstein Kiel vs Borussia Monchengladbach prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 26, 2025 Football 26 apr 2025 Wolverhampton vs Leicester: will Wolverhampton continue their winning streak? Football 26 apr 2025 Millwall vs Swansea prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 26, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores