Orlando Pirates coach says Yanela Mbuthuma is the first player he spoke to after defeat to ST Eloi Lupopo

Striker penalty miss cost Abdesam Ouaddou side a place in the Group Stages

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou says Yanela Mbuthuma is the first player he spoke to after defeat to ST Eloi Lupopo yesterday.

Abdeslam Ouaddou says he had to be a motivational speaker than a coach to Yanela Mbuthuma after they were eliminated from contention of a spot in the Caf Champions League Group stages.

The Pirates striker, Mbuthuma, missed the sudden death penalty for Pirates after the Sea Robbers scored three goals without a response from ST Eloi Lupopo in 90 minutes.

But the home side went to lose 5-4 on penalties at a packed Orlando Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

“The first player that I have seen just after the game is him. I went quickly on the pitch to tell him to chin up and be proud of what he did,” Ouaddou said after the game.

“When he came on he scored a goal, without him, we could have lost the game before,” he stressed.

“He’s still young. What I told him is that he’s still young. There are still many competitions this season. And they will be very important for us.”

Mbuthuma scored in 90 minutes Pirates’ second goal alongsideMasindi Nemtajela and Aswin Appllis but the penalty miss dented that spirited display from the former Richards Bay striker.