RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Option for the Frenchman. Al-Ittihad shows interest in Rabiot

Option for the Frenchman. Al-Ittihad shows interest in Rabiot

A new club for the player.
Football news Today, 12:01
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Option for the Frenchman. Al-Ittihad shows interest in Rabiot Getty Images

Midfielder Adrien Rabiot has run into serious problems at Marseille, and the club no longer wants to see him in the squad.

Details: According to journalist Santi Aouna, a club from Saudi Arabia is now showing interest in the player. We're talking about the reigning champions of the Saudi Pro League, Al-Ittihad. Turkish side Galatasaray and Italian giants Milan are also reportedly among the suitors.

The split between Marseille and Rabiot was triggered by a brawl after a match. Additionally, the player reportedly insulted teammates in the dressing room, and his overall behavior left some squad members shocked.

Reminder: It was initially reported that the club's management decided to temporarily exclude Rabiot and Roux from Marseille's first team. The suspension was not expected to last long.

Related teams and leagues
Marseille Marseille Schedule Marseille News Marseille Transfers
Al-Ittihad Al-Ittihad Schedule Al-Ittihad News Al-Ittihad Transfers
Related Team News
Jonathan Rowe as part of the England youth team Football news Today, 02:56 Jonathan Rowe one step away from joining Bologna
Marseille management makes its decision. Rabiot and Rowe put on transfer list Football news Yesterday, 12:55 Marseille management makes its decision. Rabiot and Rowe put on transfer list
Marseille head coach Roberto De Dzerby Football news 18 aug 2025, 13:46 Everyone will be punished! Marseille takes a firm decision regarding Rabiot and Rowe
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores