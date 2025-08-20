Option for the Frenchman. Al-Ittihad shows interest in Rabiot

Midfielder Adrien Rabiot has run into serious problems at Marseille, and the club no longer wants to see him in the squad.

Details: According to journalist Santi Aouna, a club from Saudi Arabia is now showing interest in the player. We're talking about the reigning champions of the Saudi Pro League, Al-Ittihad. Turkish side Galatasaray and Italian giants Milan are also reportedly among the suitors.

The split between Marseille and Rabiot was triggered by a brawl after a match. Additionally, the player reportedly insulted teammates in the dressing room, and his overall behavior left some squad members shocked.

Reminder: It was initially reported that the club's management decided to temporarily exclude Rabiot and Roux from Marseille's first team. The suspension was not expected to last long.