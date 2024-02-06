Only two players from the current Bayern Munich squad have not won the Bundesliga title

Two players from the current Bayern Munich squad have experienced the times when the Munich team did not win the Bundesliga title, as reported by Bayern & Germany.

The goalkeeper himself stated that the team needs to maintain the motivation of winners to avoid feeling like they are not champions.

"We know success, and we need to maintain this motivation to avoid feeling like we are not champions. This feeling is deeply ingrained in me, and I don't want to experience it again," said Neuer.

Manuel commented on Xabi Alonso's work at Bayer Leverkusen. According to him, it resembles the way Xabi played when he was a player. He gained an understanding of good passing while playing with great possession and was able to pass it on to his team.

"He was a player who really enjoyed ball possession, and his team has such a character when they want to have the ball, not just chase after it. He took over the team at a very difficult moment and immediately showed that everything would develop in one direction. You immediately noticed that Xabi Alonso and Bayer simply fit together well, and it affects the players," added Manuel Neuer.

Recall that on June 8, 2011, Bayern signed a five-year contract with the goalkeeper for 18 million euros plus seven million euros as bonuses for Neuer's successful performance in the new club. In the 2011-12 season, Borussia Dortmund became the champion of Germany.