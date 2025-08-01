Only Ten Rounds Left in Primera Nacional: Promotion Race, Relegation Fears, and a Classic Final Brewing

The countdown is on in Argentina’s second division. As reported by TyC Sports, this Saturday marks the start of Matchday 25 in Primera Nacional, with ten decisive rounds ahead. Stakes are high: two promotions, four relegations, and the growing buzz around a possible Atlanta vs. Chacarita final.

Currently, Atlanta leads Group A with 42 points, while Chacarita tops Group B with 43 – level with Gimnasia de Mendoza and Gimnasia de Jujuy but ahead on goal difference. If the standings hold, the final would pit two of Argentina’s most traditional rivals against each other in a historic clash. Chaca leads the all-time record with 59 wins in 139 meetings.

The race also features several powerhouses from Argentina’s interior, including San Martín de Tucumán, Gimnasia y Tiro, and Chaco For Ever, all dreaming of a top-flight return. On the flip side, Ferro and Almirante Brown face the looming threat of relegation, as margins tighten at the bottom. Every match now feels like a final.

