Only one match left! Crystal Palace on the verge of a historic record
The unbeaten streak continues
Football news Today, 14:10Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
The Matchday 5 clash between West Ham and Crystal Palace has concluded. The Eagles triumphed 2-1, extending their incredible run.
Details: Crystal Palace have now stretched their unbeaten streak to 17 matches across all competitions. During this run, the team has claimed 7 victories and drawn 10 times.
This streak is now the second-longest in the club’s history, matching their previous record and coming just one game short of the all-time high—18 games unbeaten, set back in August 1969.
