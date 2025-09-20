Only one match left! Crystal Palace on the verge of a historic record

The unbeaten streak continues

The Matchday 5 clash between West Ham and Crystal Palace has concluded. The Eagles triumphed 2-1, extending their incredible run.

Details: Crystal Palace have now stretched their unbeaten streak to 17 matches across all competitions. During this run, the team has claimed 7 victories and drawn 10 times.

This streak is now the second-longest in the club’s history, matching their previous record and coming just one game short of the all-time high—18 games unbeaten, set back in August 1969.

17 - Crystal Palace are unbeaten in 17 games in all competitions (W7 D10), their joint-second longest run of games without defeat in their history, and only one behind their record 18-game run that ended in August 1969. Soaring. pic.twitter.com/MA0rQsd8zU — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 20, 2025

Reminder: The reason behind Palmer’s substitution against Manchester United has been revealed.