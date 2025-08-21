One step away from another scandal: Mamelodi Sundowns weigh up Kutlwano Letlhaku sale

The “Brazilians” could find themselves embroiled in another controversy.

Details: According to iDiskiTimes, Mamelodi Sundowns have received an offer from a Portuguese club for the team's 19-year-old wunderkind, Kutlwano Letlhaku.

It is reported that the unnamed Portuguese club has tabled a bid of around 30 million rand for Letlhaku. Letlhaku himself has already agreed to the move, but Sundowns are in no rush to let their young winger leave.

This saga is particularly intriguing in light of the situation with Ribeiro, who recently staged a standoff with the club over the management's refusal to sanction his exit.

Letlhaku played a pivotal role in helping South Africa's U20 side clinch the recent Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in Egypt, which also secured their qualification for the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile. He then went on to feature for Sundowns at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025.

Letlhaku's agent, Matthew Muru from Centre Circle, has already commented on the matter, warning that the consequences of a refusal could be disastrous:

“Every young player who dreams of playing in Europe, your dreams will be shattered at Sundowns. It seems that's what's going to happen with Letlhaku, and if it does, it will be a tragedy for the player and a missed opportunity for Sundowns,” Muru concluded.

Last season, Letlhaku made 17 appearances for Sundowns in all competitions, netting 3 goals and providing 4 assists.

His market value is estimated at €300,000 by Transfermarkt.

