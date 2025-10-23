One of the Williams Brothers Sidelined: Iñaki Out for a Period Due to Injury

Unfortunate news for Athletic’s coaches and fans.

In the third round of the UEFA Champions League, Athletic Bilbao defeated Qarabağ 3–1 but lost one of their key players in the process.

Details: Iñaki Williams sustained an injury and was forced to leave the pitch during the first half. The Spanish club later confirmed that the forward had suffered an adductor muscle injury in his right leg.

Quote: “Player Iñaki Williams was substituted in the 38th minute of yesterday’s Champions League match against Qarabağ after sustaining an injury to the adductor muscle in his right leg. He will begin his recovery process while awaiting further evaluation,” the club’s statement read.

Yesterday, Jeremie Frimpong also picked up an injury and had to leave the field. After the match, Liverpool head coach Arne Slot confirmed that the Dutchman will be sidelined for several weeks.

Reminder: Gúrúzeta became only the fourth player in Athletic’s history to score two or more goals in a single Champions League or European Cup match.