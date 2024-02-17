One of the Real Madrid veterans plans to extend his contract with the club

Given that Carlo Ancelotti's contract with Real Madrid has already been extended until 2026, the likelihood of Toni Kroos remaining for another year has increased. The Italian tactician highly esteems the German for his strategic prowess in the midfield and advocates for his extension, particularly considering the diminishing significance of his midfield counterpart, Luka Modric, at the club, as reported by the German publication Sport Bild.

Despite the emergence of younger talents such as Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni, Kroos remains a pivotal figure in Real's midfield, as he continues to impress consistently in decisive matches for "Los Blancos". His recent performances have convinced Madrid's management of his outstanding qualities, and negotiations for the extension of his contract are expected to commence at the end of March, with both parties keen on reaching an agreement.

Kroos purportedly indicated to his circle that he intends either to continue his career with the Spanish giants or to retire from professional football at the end of the current campaign. Should he opt to seek further glory beyond the summer, Real Madrid is prepared to offer him a new one-year contract, akin to the agreement reached in 2023.

It is believed that Kroos is also contemplating a return following the conclusion of his international career to represent Julian Nagelsmann's Germany at the upcoming European Championship, should he indeed receive a call-up. Nonetheless, Real Madrid will remain a significant part of his life post-retirement, as his family, including his wife and children, has found solace in Spain.

