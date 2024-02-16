One of the leaders of the Pittsburgh Penguins will miss approximately four weeks due to injury

One of the leaders of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Jake Guentzel, has suffered an injury and will be sidelined for several weeks, as reported by the NHL.

The forward sustained the injury during the third period of the game against Florida, which Pittsburgh lost with a score of 5:2.

"It's obvious that Jake is a vital part of the team. He's hard to replace, but this will provide an opportunity for others to step up. We just have to make sure we're focused on the guys that we have in our lineup. We believe we have enough to win. This will provide a lot of opportunities for other guys," stated Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan.

In the current season, Jake Guentzel has amassed 52 points in 50 games. Overall, the American hockey player has accumulated 466 points (219 goals, 247 assists) in 503 regular-season games and 58 points (34 goals, 24 assists) in 58 Stanley Cup playoff games for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Jake Guentzel was selected in the 3rd round, 77th overall, by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2013 NHL Draft. On May 23, 2016, he signed a 3-year rookie contract with Pittsburgh.