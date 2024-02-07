One of the greatest golfers in history will participate in the tournament taking place next week

Next week, from February 12th to 18th, the Genesis Invitational tournament will take place, and Tiger Woods will participate, as reported by the PGA.

One of the world's greatest golfers has confirmed his participation in the upcoming tournament, which will take place next week. The Genesis Invitational will mark Woods' first start in the PGA TOUR in 2024. Woods returned to professional golf in December 2023 and competed in the Hero World Challenge. Tiger missed much of last year, recovering from surgery on his right ankle.

Ahead of the Hero World Challenge tournament, Woods stated his intention to compete in tournaments every month. Following the tournament, he also confirmed his intentions, making The Genesis Invitational his first tournament in February and in 2024.

"I'm able to walk and play. We've worked really hard and been able to recover. We've been practicing every day, and it's great. It was nice to shake off some rust and some doubts I had because, frankly, I hadn't hit shots that counted in a long time," Tiger Woods said after the tournament.

The 82-time PGA TOUR winner over the previous three seasons has only played seven official TOUR events. If he sticks to his schedule, Woods could participate in seven events in 2024. It will all depend on how well his body is prepared for the new season.

Tiger Woods is an American professional golfer, one of the most prominent sporting figures of the late 20th and early 21st centuries. In 2008, Tiger Woods was the world's highest-paid athlete, earning approximately $110 million in a year from prize money and advertising revenue.