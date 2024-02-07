RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main News One of the greatest golfers in history will participate in the tournament taking place next week

One of the greatest golfers in history will participate in the tournament taking place next week

Golf News Today, 14:27
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
One of the greatest golfers in history will participate in the tournament taking place next week One of the greatest golfers in history will participate in the tournament taking place next week

Next week, from February 12th to 18th, the Genesis Invitational tournament will take place, and Tiger Woods will participate, as reported by the PGA.

One of the world's greatest golfers has confirmed his participation in the upcoming tournament, which will take place next week. The Genesis Invitational will mark Woods' first start in the PGA TOUR in 2024. Woods returned to professional golf in December 2023 and competed in the Hero World Challenge. Tiger missed much of last year, recovering from surgery on his right ankle.

Ahead of the Hero World Challenge tournament, Woods stated his intention to compete in tournaments every month. Following the tournament, he also confirmed his intentions, making The Genesis Invitational his first tournament in February and in 2024.

"I'm able to walk and play. We've worked really hard and been able to recover. We've been practicing every day, and it's great. It was nice to shake off some rust and some doubts I had because, frankly, I hadn't hit shots that counted in a long time," Tiger Woods said after the tournament.

The 82-time PGA TOUR winner over the previous three seasons has only played seven official TOUR events. If he sticks to his schedule, Woods could participate in seven events in 2024. It will all depend on how well his body is prepared for the new season.

Tiger Woods is an American professional golfer, one of the most prominent sporting figures of the late 20th and early 21st centuries. In 2008, Tiger Woods was the world's highest-paid athlete, earning approximately $110 million in a year from prize money and advertising revenue.

Popular news
Dani Alves has given a statement in a sexual assault allegation. Here is his full declaration Football news Today, 17:56 Dani Alves has given a statement in a sexual assault allegation. Here is his full declaration
The African Cup of Nations. The finalists of the tournament have been determined Football news Today, 17:17 The African Cup of Nations. The finalists of the tournament have been determined
Chelsea effortlessly advanced to the next round of the FA Cup after a convincing victory Football news Today, 16:54 Chelsea effortlessly advanced to the next round of the FA Cup after a convincing victory
Barcelona is engaged in litigation with a Russian club over the transfer of a Brazilian footballer Football news Today, 16:41 Barcelona is engaged in litigation with a Russian club over the transfer of a Brazilian footballer
VIDEO. One of the strangest goals in football history was scored in the match Niger vs Morocco Football news Today, 15:46 VIDEO. One of the strangest goals in football history was scored in the match Niger vs Morocco
"United in Success": The revenue of UEFA Champions League participants is set to increase Football news Today, 14:09 "United in Success": The revenue of UEFA Champions League participants is set to increase
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:17 The African Cup of Nations. The finalists of the tournament have been determined Football news Today, 17:08 AFCON and Asian Cup final pairing decided, Chelsea wants Michel Sanchez. Daily Digest for February 7 Football news Today, 17:03 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 16:58 Elephants are stronger than Leopards. Ivory Coast emerged as the second finalist of the AFCON Football news Today, 16:54 Chelsea effortlessly advanced to the next round of the FA Cup after a convincing victory Football news Today, 16:41 Barcelona is engaged in litigation with a Russian club over the transfer of a Brazilian footballer Football news Today, 15:46 VIDEO. One of the strangest goals in football history was scored in the match Niger vs Morocco Football news Today, 15:44 The pivotal forward of Girona participated in a training session ahead of the matches against Real Football news Today, 15:28 Barcelona is anticipating significant squad changes in the summer Boxing News Today, 15:28 PHOTO: The legendary Tyson met with Holyfield, the man whose ear he famously bit off
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Philadelphia 76ers vs Golden State Warriors prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024 Basketball Today Miami Heat vs San Antonio Spurs prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024 Basketball Today Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024 Basketball 08 feb 2024 Anadolu Efes vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction and betting tips February 8, 2024 Hockey 08 feb 2024 Finland vs Switzerland prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024 Football 08 feb 2024 Antalyaspor vs Besiktas prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024 Hockey 08 feb 2024 Czech Republic vs Sweden prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024 Football 08 feb 2024 Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024 Basketball 08 feb 2024 Valencia vs. Olympiacos prediction and betting tips February 8, 2024 Basketball 08 feb 2024 Olimpia Milano vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips February 8, 2024