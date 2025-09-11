One of the candidates for Benfica president promises to bring Jürgen Klopp if elected

He decided to play his trump card.

Statements like this can definitely boost your chances of winning.

Details: Benfica is currently holding elections for the club's new president, and one of the candidates, Cristóvão Carvalho, has declared in his campaign that, if elected, he will appoint Jürgen Klopp as head coach.

“My coach is Jürgen Klopp, and I know he would like to coach Benfica. As for me, Bruno Lage will not stay after his contract expires. I need a top-level manager who has already won the Champions League and wants to win the Champions League with Benfica,” Carvalho stated.

His rivals in the presidential race, João Noronha Lopes and João Diogo Manteigas, are a bit more modest in their ambitions—one promises to strengthen the squad with top players like Bernardo Silva, while the other claims that with him the entire club structure will change, inevitably taking the team to a new level of development.

