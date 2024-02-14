RU RU NG NG
One of the best EPL players has suffered a serious injury and risk of not playing again this season

Wolverhampton forward Matheus Cunha is at risk of not playing again this season.

The Brazilian was forced to leave the field in the 20th minute of Saturday's match against Brentford (0:2). The results of a medical examination revealed that the striker suffered a hamstring injury.

The exact timing of the return of the player to the club did not undertake to predict. But in the worst case scenario, the player's recovery may take several months.

Cunha became a Wolves' player last summer, moving from Atlético Madrid for 50 million euros. The Brazilian immediately became the leader of the team, scoring 11 goals and giving seven assists in 28 meetings in all competitions.

Wolverhampton is in 11th place in the APL standings. February 17, Gary O'Neill's team will play against Tottenham away.

