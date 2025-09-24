Once Caldas Host Independiente del Valle Seeking Sudamericana Semifinal Spot

Once Caldas face a decisive night in the Copa Sudamericana. According to Infobae, Hernán Darío Herrera’s team host Independiente del Valle on Wednesday at Estadio Palogrande in Manizales, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. local time. The Colombian side hold a 2–0 advantage from the first leg in Quito, where veteran striker Dayro Moreno scored twice.

The atmosphere is expected to be electric, with more than 28,000 fans in attendance and strict security measures in place, including two control rings around the venue. Local authorities have banned large bags, belts with buckles, and umbrellas, while encouraging fans to avoid driving to the stadium.

On the pitch, Once Caldas will be without injured players Alejandro García and Juan Felipe Castaño, but Moreno remains the key attacking reference. Midfielders Robert Mejía and Mateo García emphasized that the team must stay focused: “We can’t relax, the advantage is misleading, we have to play smart,” said Mejía.

Independiente del Valle, traveling by charter flight to Pereira, arrive under pressure to overturn the deficit. Coach Javier Rabanal relies on captain Richard Schunke and playmaker Juan Cazares, with about 250 Ecuadorian fans expected in the stands.

The winner of this quarterfinal will advance to face either Atlético Mineiro or Bolívar in the semifinals, adding high stakes to an already intense showdown.