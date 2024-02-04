On this day. Messi signed his first professional contract with Barcelona

On February 4th, a significant day in the history not only of Barcelona but also in the entire world of football.

Exactly 20 years ago, the legendary Lionel Messi signed his first professional contract with Barcelona.

The talented Argentine joined Barcelona in 2000 at the age of 13, immediately capturing attention with his extraordinary style of play and exceptional talent. Lionel distinguished himself among his peers, earning a professional contract that he signed on February 4, 2004.

Messi's initial agreement with the Blaugrana was set until 2012 and included an initial buyout clause of 30 million euros.

In total, the legendary Argentine played 778 matches for the Catalan team. Messi holds the record for the most goals scored for the Blaugrana, finding the net 672 times. Alongside the Catalan club, Lionel won 35 trophies before transferring to PSG in 2021.