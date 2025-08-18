On the Mediterranean Sea. Franco Colapinto shows how he relaxes with his friend Bizarrap

Formula 1 star Franco Colapinto is making the most of the break between Grand Prix races to relax and recharge. The Argentine driver shared on his Instagram Stories how he’s enjoying some downtime on the Mediterranean Sea with his friend Bizzarrap.

Colapinto posted several videos showing himself riding a jet ski across the waves. According to the geotag in his posts, he’s currently on the Mediterranean island of Formentera, which is part of Spain.

Joining Franco is his good friend Bizzarrap, the renowned Argentine music producer, songwriter, and DJ. The two have known each other for a long time and often spend their breaks together.

As a reminder, Franco Colapinto races for the Alpine Formula 1 team as one of their main drivers. So far this season, he hasn’t managed to score any points during the Grand Prix rounds. His best finish to date is 13th place, achieved at both the Monaco and Canadian Grands Prix.