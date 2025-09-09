On the brink of panic! Italy risks losing Euro 2032

Major problems are brewing within Italy's football leadership.

The deadlines for stadium construction projects have been completely missed.

Details: In an interview with Football Italia, FIGC President Gabriele Gravina warns that Italy risks missing out on hosting EURO 2032 due to the sluggish pace of building new stadiums.

"In the last 15 years, we've only built or renovated six stadiums, compared to 12 in France and 33 in Turkey. EURO 2032 is a unique opportunity for our stadiums, but we're in danger of letting it slip away. We need modern venues and state support. The private sector is ready to invest, but the process must be simplified. Without a commissioner to speed up the entire procedure, we risk losing this massive opportunity." Gravina stated.

Earlier, Italy was granted the rights to co-host the tournament with Turkey, reducing the requirement to prepare just five stadiums instead of ten.

