Olympics 2024. Women's Football. Schedule and results

Tomorrow, July 31, the final group stage matches of the women's football tournament at the 2024 Olympics will take place. By the end of the day, all the participants in the tournament's playoffs will be determined. The Dailysports team has prepared a complete schedule and results of all today's matches. The start times are in Central European Time.

Group A

21:00 Colombia vs. Canada

21:00 New Zealand vs. France

Group B

19:00 Zambia vs. German

19:00 Australia vs. USA

Group C

17:00 Brazil vs. Spain

17:00 Japan vs. Nigeria

