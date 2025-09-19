Olimpia Faces Trinidense in a Do-or-Die Clash at Defensores del Chaco

Olimpia will face Sportivo Trinidense this Friday at Estadio Defensores del Chaco in Matchday 13 of the Clausura 2025, with kickoff at 7 p.m. local time, per Versus. The Franjeado finds itself in a dire position, sitting tenth in the standings, and desperately needs a result to salvage its campaign.

Éver Hugo Almeida’s side comes into the match on the back of two straight defeats, the most recent a heavy loss to Nacional. The veteran coach has announced several changes, including the return of Gustavo Vargas and Hugo Quintana, a starting role for Héctor David Martínez, and the debut of young forward Eduardo Delmás.

For Trinidense, the outlook is more positive. The club sits fourth in the overall table with 54 points and remains firmly in the hunt for an international berth in next year’s CONMEBOL competitions. Despite falling to Recoleta in their last outing, José Arrúa’s team has shown resilience and will aim to capitalize on Olimpia’s struggles.

Their most recent encounter adds extra intrigue: Trinidense defeated Olimpia 4-3 earlier in the season in Encarnación, ending a four-match winless streak against the Asunción giants. That result gave the Auriazules confidence, and they enter this match with the belief they can once again take three valuable points.