Oleksandr Usyk shares photo from first face-off with Dubois near Wembley

Boxing superstar Oleksandr Usyk is in the final stages of preparation for his showdown with Daniel Dubois. The fighters staged a traditional face-off outside Wembley Stadium, the venue for their upcoming clash. Usyk shared photos from the event on his Instagram page.

Oleksandr posted the shots, captioning them, “Wembley, July 19. Focused.” It's clear the Ukrainian is now entirely locked in on the fight ahead, maintaining steely concentration.

The face-off unfolded in a tense atmosphere, with the crowd chanting Usyk’s name while Dubois tried to unsettle the Ukrainian by saying something directly to his face. But Oleksandr remained completely unflappable.

Recall, this Saturday’s bout will be the second meeting between these boxers. Their previous encounter took place in 2023 in Wroclaw, Poland, where Usyk defeated the Brit by a knockout in the ninth round.