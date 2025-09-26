Oleksandr Usyk announces imminent retirement

Family comes first.

The two-time undisputed heavyweight champion doesn't want to miss out on his children's childhood.

Details: The 38-year-old Ukrainian heavyweight, who currently holds the title of undisputed world boxing champion in the heavyweight division, told Queensberry in an interview that the end of his career is very near:

“I have two sons, the eldest is now 12 and the youngest is 10. They really need me at this stage of their lives. I also want to give as much attention as possible to my daughters. For me, family is the most important thing, and I want to be present in my children's lives not just occasionally, but constantly. I want to live with my family—to see my kids grow up, to be there for important moments, to support my wife every day. A boxing career takes up too much time and energy, and I realize I don't want to spend my whole life balancing between sport and family, unable to fully devote myself to either,” Usyk told Queensberry.

Recently, the media has been abuzz with rumors about Usyk's next opponent. Various reports have mentioned the names of Moses Itauma, Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua, Joseph Parker, and Deontay Wilder, but Oleksandr himself has yet to announce his future rival and remains tight-lipped.

