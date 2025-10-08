ES ES FR FR
Official: Sérgio Conceição appointed as new Al-Ittihad head coach

A new challenge for the Portuguese manager
Football news Today, 12:48
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Portuguese tactician Sérgio Conceição has been named head coach of Saudi club Al-Ittihad, taking over from Laurent Blanc following his dismissal.

Details: Conceição has signed a two-year contract with the Saudi side.

In the introductory video, the Portuguese coach declared:

"Victory is not a choice, it is our identity… I have come to build glory together with Al-Ittihad."

Reminder: Conceição previously managed Portuguese giants Porto and Italian club Milan.

