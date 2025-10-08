Official: Sérgio Conceição appointed as new Al-Ittihad head coach

A new challenge for the Portuguese manager

Translated by the editors

Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors

Portuguese tactician Sérgio Conceição has been named head coach of Saudi club Al-Ittihad, taking over from Laurent Blanc following his dismissal.

Details: Conceição has signed a two-year contract with the Saudi side.

Welcome, our new coach Conceição 🤝🎩 pic.twitter.com/nwD0iSuBat — Al-Ittihad Club (@ittihad_en) October 8, 2025

In the introductory video, the Portuguese coach declared:

"Victory is not a choice, it is our identity… I have come to build glory together with Al-Ittihad."

The King rules the game ♟️

pic.twitter.com/SmIofm3UK3 — Al-Ittihad Club (@ittihad_en) October 8, 2025

Reminder: Conceição previously managed Portuguese giants Porto and Italian club Milan.