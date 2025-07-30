OFFICIAL: Orlando Pirates Announce New Captain and Vice-Captains

With the new football season in South Africa about to kick off, Orlando Pirates have revealed the names of their new captain and vice-captains.

Details: According to the official Pirates website, Nkosinathi Sibisi will wear the captain's armband for the upcoming campaign. He will be supported by Tapelo Xoki and Mbekezeli Mbokazi, who have been named vice-captains.

Quote: “It’s a true honour and privilege to be appointed captain of this great institution. It’s a responsibility I embrace, and I promise to fulfill this role to the best of my ability,” Sibisi commented.

We recently reported that former Orlando Pirates captain Ntandoenkosi Nkosi has joined TS Galaxy.

