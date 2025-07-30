RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news OFFICIAL: Orlando Pirates Announce New Captain and Vice-Captains

OFFICIAL: Orlando Pirates Announce New Captain and Vice-Captains

The new leadership for the upcoming season has been confirmed.
Football news Today, 09:43
Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
OFFICIAL: Orlando Pirates Announce New Captain and Vice-Captains Photo: https://x.com/orlandopirates

With the new football season in South Africa about to kick off, Orlando Pirates have revealed the names of their new captain and vice-captains.

Details: According to the official Pirates website, Nkosinathi Sibisi will wear the captain's armband for the upcoming campaign. He will be supported by Tapelo Xoki and Mbekezeli Mbokazi, who have been named vice-captains.

Quote: “It’s a true honour and privilege to be appointed captain of this great institution. It’s a responsibility I embrace, and I promise to fulfill this role to the best of my ability,” Sibisi commented.

We recently reported that former Orlando Pirates captain Ntandoenkosi Nkosi has joined TS Galaxy.

Reminder: The new official season in South Africa is set to begin soon, kicking off with the MTN8 tournament, where eight teams will compete for the title. Our team has prepared information and the full schedule for this competition.

Related teams and leagues
Orlando Pirates Orlando Pirates Schedule Orlando Pirates News Orlando Pirates Transfers
Popular news
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents Articles 04 july 2025, 07:15 Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents
In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered Articles 03 july 2025, 05:29 In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Mitrovica 1 - 0 Cliftonville Today, 10:00 Women's Champions League
Mitrovica
1
Cliftonville
0
45’ + 2
ZFK Ljuboten - : - NSI Runavik Today, 11:00 Women's Champions League
ZFK Ljuboten
-
NSI Runavik
-
11:00
Fomget Genclik ve Spor - : - Neftci PFC Today, 12:00 Women's Champions League
Fomget Genclik ve Spor
-
Neftci PFC
-
12:00
Qarabag FK - : - Shelbourne Today, 12:00 Champions League
Qarabag FK
-
Shelbourne
-
12:00
Racing FC Union Luxembourg - : - AEK Athens Today, 13:00 Women's Champions League
Racing FC Union Luxembourg
-
AEK Athens
-
13:00
Spartak Myjava - : - Buducnost Podgorica Today, 13:00 Women's Champions League
Spartak Myjava
-
Buducnost Podgorica
-
13:00
Malmoe FF - : - RFS Today, 13:00 Champions League
Malmoe FF
-
RFS
-
13:00
FC FCSB - : - KF Shkendija Today, 13:30 Champions League
FC FCSB
-
KF Shkendija
-
13:30
Ludogorets Razgrad - : - Rijeka Today, 13:30 Champions League
Ludogorets Razgrad
-
Rijeka
-
13:30
Panathinaikos - : - Rangers Today, 14:00 Champions League
Panathinaikos
-
Rangers
-
14:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 10:54 With a smile on his face. Mauro Icardi shares new photos from Galatasaray training Football news Today, 10:15 Barcelona signs partnership… with the government of an African country Lifestyle Today, 10:08 Over 70,000 fans pay tribute to late Diogo Jota at Liverpool's preseason match in Japan Football news Today, 09:43 OFFICIAL: Orlando Pirates Announce New Captain and Vice-Captains Football news Today, 09:40 Atalanta director confirms Inter's offer for Lookman Lifestyle Today, 09:33 Wife of Real Madrid star Endrick responds to pregnancy rumors Football news Today, 09:19 Former Orlando Pirates Captain. TS Galaxy Unveils Eight New Signings Football news Today, 09:10 Arteta allows Gyökeres to make Arsenal debut against Tottenham Football news Today, 09:05 Young fans angered him. Unpleasant incident involving Ronaldo in Austria Motorsport News Today, 08:49 Verstappen admits he used Senna's quote in arguments with stewards
Sport Predictions
Football Today Manchester United vs Bournemouth prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 31 July 2025 Football 31 july 2025 Győr vs Pyunik Yerevan prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025 Football 31 july 2025 Spaeri vs Austria Vienna prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 31 July 2025 Football 31 july 2025 Santa Coloma vs FC Polissya prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025 Football 31 july 2025 Sabah vs Petrocub prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025 Football 31 july 2025 Nõmme Kalju vs St Patrick's prediction, H2H and likely lineups - 31 July 2025 Football 31 july 2025 AIK vs Paide prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 31 July 2025 Football 31 july 2025 Universitatea Cluj vs Ararat-Armenia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025 Football 31 july 2025 Torpedo Kutaisi vs Omonia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025 Football 31 july 2025 Milsami vs Budućnost prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores