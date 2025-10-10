OFFICIAL: Monaco sack Adi Hütter

The coach has been dismissed.

Monaco’s inconsistent start to the new campaign has prompted the club’s management to part ways with their head coach.

Details: The club officially announced on its website that Adi Hütter is leaving Monaco.

Quote: “The club would like to thank Adi and his staff for their work and dedication to AS Monaco and wish them all the best for the future,” the statement read.

Monaco currently sit fifth in the Ligue 1 standings with 13 points from seven matches, just three behind the leaders. In the UEFA Champions League, the team has yet to win in its opening two games — suffering a 1–4 defeat to Club Brugge and drawing 2–2 with Manchester City.

Reminder: As previously reported, 38-year-old Belgian coach Sébastien Pocognoli is set to be appointed as Monaco’s new head coach, replacing Adi Hütter.