RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Official: Luc Eymael appointed as new head coach of Chippa United

Official: Luc Eymael appointed as new head coach of Chippa United

A new chapter in the coach's career.
Football news Today, 07:50
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Official: Luc Eymael appointed as new head coach of Chippa United https://x.com/BracuszCadabra

Eymael has already started leading the team.

Details: Today, Chippa United’s official page on social network X announced the appointment of 65-year-old Belgian specialist Luc Eymael as the club’s new head coach.

Following the departure of Sinethemba Badela and his coaching staff, Eymael has been brought in to take the team to the next level.

Luc Eymael previously managed teams such as Free State Stars, Black Leopards, and Polokwane City.

In December 2020, the Belgian coach found himself at the center of controversy over alleged racist remarks. However, after a thorough independent investigation, the SAFA Ethics Committee cleared Eymael of all racism charges. As a result, the experienced coach was once again allowed to work in the country.

Eymael lifted the Nedbank Cup in 2018 with Free State Stars and is now aiming for new glory.

Reminder: Chaos at the club: Chippa United sack three more coaches

Related teams and leagues
Chippa United Chippa United Schedule Chippa United News Chippa United Transfers
Related Team News
Terrible news: Orlando Pirates team involved in accident while returning from Gqeberha Football news Today, 03:48 Terrible news: Orlando Pirates team involved in accident while returning from Gqeberha
Chippa United vs Orlando Pirates: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 31, 2025 Football news 29 aug 2025, 11:58 Chippa United vs Orlando Pirates: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 31, 2025
Chippa strengthens its squad! Official: Justice Figareido joins Chippa United Football news 27 aug 2025, 01:50 Chippa strengthens its squad! Official: Justice Figareido joins Chippa United
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores