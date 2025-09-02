Official: Luc Eymael appointed as new head coach of Chippa United

A new chapter in the coach's career.

Eymael has already started leading the team.

Details: Today, Chippa United’s official page on social network X announced the appointment of 65-year-old Belgian specialist Luc Eymael as the club’s new head coach.

Following the departure of Sinethemba Badela and his coaching staff, Eymael has been brought in to take the team to the next level.

Luc Eymael previously managed teams such as Free State Stars, Black Leopards, and Polokwane City.

In December 2020, the Belgian coach found himself at the center of controversy over alleged racist remarks. However, after a thorough independent investigation, the SAFA Ethics Committee cleared Eymael of all racism charges. As a result, the experienced coach was once again allowed to work in the country.

Eymael lifted the Nedbank Cup in 2018 with Free State Stars and is now aiming for new glory.

🤝 LUC WHO’S HERE 👇🏾



Our new Head Coach, Luc Eymael is here. The UEFA Pro License Coach who hails from Belgium. 2018 Nedbank Cup winner with Free State Stars is our new boss.



We excited to welcome Coach Luc to the Eastern Cape ⚽🌶️#PrideOfTheEasternCape#AyeyeChilliBoysAyeye pic.twitter.com/4dmfQQuQjG — Chippa United FC (@ChippaUnitedFC) September 2, 2025

